ZELLERS, Aileen Passed away peacefully at Haddington Nursing Home, Tenterfield on Friday 31st May 2019 Aged 89 years Beloved wife of the late Leonard (Len) Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Carolyn & Dennis, Wendy & Glen, and David & Aleeca. Grandmother of Scott, Tammy, Lisa, Sally, Linda, Justin, Jayden and Tahlia Great grandmother of thirteen Great great grandmother of Pheobe. A graveside funeral service will be held on Wednesday 5th June at the Tenterfield Lawn Cemetery, commencing at 11.30am. (02) 6736 1137
Published in Tenterfield Star on June 5, 2019
