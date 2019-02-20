|
HOWARD, Dawn Passed to Eternal Life on the 17th February 2019 Aged 88 years Beloved wife to Thomas (Dec) Adored Mother & Mother-in-law of Carmel & Wayne, Denise & Tick (dec), Bev (dec), Tess & Ross. Cherished Grandmother of Karen, Tammy, Nicole, Damien, Alyssa, Scott, Adam, Kristian, Kim, Kristie, Brendan & Jade. Much Loved Great Grandmother of Costa, Nicholas, Maddison, Thomas, Nardya, Dominic, Daniel, Charlie, Jai, Mackenzie, Joshua, Lara, Isabella, Toby, Alexander, & Chase. Very Special friend of Linda. The Family has requested the colour green to be worn as a tribute to Dawn. A Graveside service will be held to celebrate Dawn's life at 11am on Saturday the 23rd February 2019 in the Catholic Section at the Tenterfield Cemetery Always in our hearts
Published in Tenterfield Star on Feb. 20, 2019
