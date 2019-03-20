Home
Eric George (Pooch) MINNS

MINNS, Eric George (Pooch) Late of Jennings Passed away peacefully Tuesday 12th March 2019 Aged 86 years Dearly loved Husband of Joyce. Loved Father and Father-in-law of Helen and Jeff, David and Margaret, Kathleen and Alan, Phillip, Wayne and Debbie, Mark and Pat, Neil (dec'd). Cherished Poppy to his adored Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren and Great-Great-Grandchildren. A Graveside Service in honour of Pooch's Life was attended by Family, Relatives and Friends, Monday 18th March 2019 at the Wallangarra Cemetery. At Rest Carnarvon Funerals Stanthorpe - 07 4681 3121 www.carnarvonfunerals.com.au
