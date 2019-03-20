|
|
|
MINNS, Eric George (Pooch) Late of Jennings Passed away peacefully Tuesday 12th March 2019 Aged 86 years Dearly loved Husband of Joyce. Loved Father and Father-in-law of Helen and Jeff, David and Margaret, Kathleen and Alan, Phillip, Wayne and Debbie, Mark and Pat, Neil (dec'd). Cherished Poppy to his adored Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren and Great-Great-Grandchildren. A Graveside Service in honour of Pooch's Life was attended by Family, Relatives and Friends, Monday 18th March 2019 at the Wallangarra Cemetery. At Rest Carnarvon Funerals Stanthorpe - 07 4681 3121 www.carnarvonfunerals.com.au
Published in Tenterfield Star on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More