Brian James JOHNSON 12/12/1957 - 17/04/2019 (Nutsy, Red, Red Dog). Passed away peacefully at Childers Hospital. Formerly of Tenterfield, NSW. Son of George & Margaret (both dec.), Stepson of David Thompson. Brother and brother-in-law of Gary & Kayleen, Neil & Rebecca, Ian & Sue, Paul & Tanya, and Gabby & Evan. Devoted uncle to their families and a friend to many. Will be sadly missed. A Funeral Service for Brian will held on Friday, 26 April 2019 in the Parkview Chapel, Allambe Memorial Park, 129 Nerang Broadbeach Rd, Nerang, at 11am. Compassionate Funerals Queensland 1300 552 987
Published in Tenterfield Star on Apr. 24, 2019
