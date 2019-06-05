|
AINSWORTH, Joy Dorraine Passed away on 28th May 2019 Treasured Sister to Del & Bill, Phil & Patti and Richard & Lyn Special Aunty to Dannielle & Michael, Richard & Nene, Ainslee, Rachel & Mike, Rebecca, Lauren & Daniel, Bree & Peter, Lisa, Chris & Sandra, Kylie & Paul and their families. Family and friends are warmly invited to a Celebration of Joy's life to be held at the RSL Pavilion in Tenterfield on Friday June 7, 2019 at 10.00am, followed by a private family burial. In lieu of flowers, the Ainsworth family ask that you consider a donation to Our House in Lismore in honour of Joy. (02) 6736 1137
Published in Tenterfield Star on June 5, 2019
