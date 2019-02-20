Home
BLAKER, June Kathleen Passed away at Haddington Nursing Home Tenterfield on Thursday 14th February 2019 Aged 85 years Dearly loved Wife of John (Dec.) Much loved Mother & Mother-in-law of Rodney & Wendy, Kerry (Dec.), Janelle, Christine & Stan, Brian & Mylene and Charlie. Treasured Nan to 12 and Great Nan to 6 Grandchildren A GRAVESIDE SERVICE to celebrate June's life was held at the Tenterfield Cemetery on Tuesday 19th February 2019.
Published in Tenterfield Star on Feb. 20, 2019
