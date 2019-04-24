|
GRAHAM, Kathleen Mary (Katie) Passed away at PAM Hospital, Tenterfield on Saturday 20th April 2019 Aged 73 years Beloved wife of Fred Loving mother & mother-in-law of Ken & Trudy, Col & Allison, Leeanne & Anne and Kev & Jennifer Adored "Ma Kate" of Anthony, Nick, Josh, Amy, Ethan, Maika, Creedy & Shanika. Relatives and friends are respectfully advised that a funeral service for Katie will be held at Christ Church Anglican Tenterfield on Saturday 27th April, commencing at 10.00am, followed by interment at Tenterfield Lawn Cemetery. "Forever in our hearts" (02) 6736 1137
Published in Tenterfield Star on Apr. 24, 2019
