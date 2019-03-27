Home
Luke Raymond SMITH


1999 - 2016 In Memoriam Condolences
Luke Raymond SMITH In Memoriam
In Ever Loving Memory of Luke Raymond SMITH 24/8/1999 to 02/04/2016 They say there is a reason, they say that time will heal But neither time or reason will change the way we feel For no-one knows the heartache that lies behind our smiles No-one knows how many times we have broken down and cried We want to tell you something so there won't be any doubt You're so wonderful to think of, but so hard to be without. Loved and missed always and forever Dad, Mum, Dylan, Jake and all your family and friends
Published in Tenterfield Star on Mar. 27, 2019
