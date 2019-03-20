|
EAST, William Clyde (Clive) Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday 17th March 2019 Loving husband of May (dec'd) and Pauline. Loving father and father-in-law of Dick (dec'd) & Angie, Ronald (dec'd), Norman & Coral, Mary & Al, Dee, Fred & Tracey and Scott & Tammy. Loving "Grand Pop" to 18, "Great Grand Pop" to 20 and "Great Great Grand Pop" to 1. A graveside Funeral service will be held for Clive at Wallangarra Cemetery on Friday 22nd March 2019, commencing at 11.00am (QLD time) (02) 6736 1137
Published in Tenterfield Star on Mar. 20, 2019
