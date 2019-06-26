|
|
DARBY, William Gordon (better known as Gus) 14-04-1934 - 17-06-2019 Gus passed away peacefully at home on the 17th June 2019 surrounded by family. Loving and devoted husband to Betty. The best Dad in the world to Carolyn & Edward, Kerri and Billy (Allison) special dad to Meri. A Funeral service was held on Monday 24th June 2019 at Piddington's Crematorium Chapel, Uralla Road, Armidale. God saw you getting tired And a cure was not to be So he put his arms around you And whispered "come with me" Although we love you dearly We could not make you stay Dad. A golden heart stopped beating Hard working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us He only takes the best. (02) 6736 1137
Published in Tenterfield Star on June 26, 2019