Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St Rita's Catholic Church
37 Benfer Rd
Victoria Point, Brisbane
Brian CURRIE Notice
CURRIE, Brian Late of Brisbane, formerly of Tenterfield and Taree. Passed away peacefully 5th December, 2019. Aged 81 Years. Dearly loved Husband of Velda. Loved father of Vicki, Debbie, Dwayne and Brett. Loving grandfather of Aaron, Chris and Jed. Sister of Christine. A Funeral Mass to celebrate Brian's life will be held at St Rita's Catholic Church, 37 Benfer Rd, Victoria Point, Brisbane Monday, 16th December, 2019 Commencing at 11:00a.m., followed by private cremation. K.M. Smith Funeral Directors (07) 3252 2031 - Brisbane
Published in Tenterfield Star on Dec. 11, 2019
