REYNOLDS, Gillian Vera Passed away at the Armidale Hospital on Monday 5th August 2019 Aged 83 years Dearly loved Wife of Donald Treasured Mother & Mother-in-law to David & Pauline and Robert A PRIVATE SERVICE to celebrate Gillian's life was held at the Funeral Home of Tenterfield Family Funerals on Friday 9th August 2019 followed by private cremation. At the family's request, "no flowers or cards please" "A special person, a special face, a special someone we cannot replace"
Published in Tenterfield Star on Aug. 14, 2019
