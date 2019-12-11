|
|
|
BARRATT, Gordon Milton (fondly known as Milty) Passed away suddenly on Wednesday 4th December 2019 Aged 80 years Devoted Husband of Margaret. Dearly loved Father & Father-in-law of Jenny & Brenden and Julie & Ronnie. Cherished Poppy to Cody, Ella and Zac. Beloved Brother & Brother-in-law to Bill (dec.) & Phylis, John & Anne, Tom, Yvonne & Clarrie, Brian, Ann & Trevor (dec.) and Anne. A GRAVESIDE SERVICE to celebrate Milty's life will be held at the Tenterfield Lawn Cemetery on Thursday 12th December 2019 commencing at 10.00am (DST). "He was always unselfish, helpful and kind, what beautiful memories he left behind"
Published in Tenterfield Star on Dec. 11, 2019