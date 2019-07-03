Resources More Obituaries for NEE TOLLEY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? NEE MOSS Heather TOLLEY

TOLLEY, Heather (nee Moss) Wife of John (dec'd) Loving and devoted mother to Brett & Donna and Lisa & Clayton. Beloved "Nanna" to Zach & Georgia. Step-grandmother to Kial. Passed away peacefully at PAM Hospital Tenterfield on 30th June 2019 Aged 82 years A memorial service will be held at St Stephen's Presbyterian Church, Tenterfield on Saturday 13th July, commencing at 10.30am. Mum, there are no words to tell you, mum, what losing you has meant, but know each day brings memories of happy years we spent. You would want us to all smile again and that's just what we'll do, every time we reminisce with loving thoughts of you. You're with us when each day dawns and when we say goodnight. Our guardian angel here on earth and heaven's shining light. GrÃ¡ Mo ChroÃ­ (02) 6736 1137 Published in Tenterfield Star on July 3, 2019