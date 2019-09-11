|
BINGE, Neville Charles Passed away peacefully at PAM Hospital, Tenterfield on Monday 2nd September 2019. Aged 77 years Much loved by Chris, Raelene & Ricky and their extended families. Much loved "Poppy" Relatives & friends are invited to attend a funeral service for Neville to be held at Christ Church Anglican, Tenterfield on Wednesday 11th September 2019, commencing at 2.00pm. Following the service, interment will take place at the Tenterfield Lawn Cemetery. (02) 6736 1137
Published in Tenterfield Star on Sept. 11, 2019