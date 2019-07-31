|
MASTERS, Patricia Ann Passed away at the Gold Coast University Hospital on Tuesday 23rd July 2019. Aged 64 years. Beloved wife of Bill Masters. Loved & treasured always by Billie-Anne & Josh. Loved mother & mother-in-law to Craig, Scott & Alicia, Michael, Stuart & Sonia, Tony & Amy and Kelie & Ross. Beloved grandmother to 19 grandchildren and 10 adoring great grandchildren Dear friend to many. Relatives & friends are warmly invited to attend a graveside funeral service for Pat to be held at the Tenterfield Lawn Cemetery on Friday 2nd August, commencing at 11.00am. (02) 6736 1137
Published in Tenterfield Star on July 31, 2019