BARRY, Patricia Lynn Passed away at St. Vincent's Private Hospital Lismore on Sunday 28th July 2019 Aged 78 years. Dearly loved Wife of Peter Loving Mother & Mother-in-law of Deborah & Paul, Michael & Katherine, Nicholas & Jenny, Belinda & Ronald and Fiona & Ken Treasured Grandmother to 14 Grandchildren Beloved twin Sister of Janice Ivy Spurrier A MEMORIAL SERVICE to celebrate Patricia's life will be held at Christ Church Anglican Tenterfield on Monday 5th August 2019 commencing at 11.00am.
Published in Tenterfield Star on July 31, 2019