Patricia Lynn BARRY

Patricia Lynn BARRY Notice
BARRY, Patricia Lynn Passed away at St. Vincent's Private Hospital Lismore on Sunday 28th July 2019 Aged 78 years. Dearly loved Wife of Peter Loving Mother & Mother-in-law of Deborah & Paul, Michael & Katherine, Nicholas & Jenny, Belinda & Ronald and Fiona & Ken Treasured Grandmother to 14 Grandchildren Beloved twin Sister of Janice Ivy Spurrier A MEMORIAL SERVICE to celebrate Patricia's life will be held at Christ Church Anglican Tenterfield on Monday 5th August 2019 commencing at 11.00am.
Published in Tenterfield Star on July 31, 2019
