BATTERSBY, Rex Edward Passed away peacefully at the PAM Hospital Tenterfield on Friday 19th July 2019. Aged 61 years. Beloved son of George (dec'd) & Marjorie (dec'd). Eldest brother to Bob, Gil, Dianne & Chris. Much loved Father to Danny, Brett & Shanna. Father in law to Michelle & Jamie. Beloved Poppy of Macy, Kyla, Savannah & Hudson. Partner to Lyn. Great mate to many. Family & friends are warmly invited to celebrate Rex's life at a funeral service to be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Succour Catholic Church Tenterfield on Thursday 25th July 2019, commencing at 11:00am. Interment at Tenterfield Lawn Cemetery will follow. All are welcome. (02) 6736 1137
Published in Tenterfield Star on July 24, 2019
